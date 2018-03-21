Juventus: Buffon will retire at the end of the season - the details
22 March at 11:15
It now seems certain that Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon will retire at the end of the current season. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 40-year-old has had time to reflect and assess his future and that his call-up to the Italian national team for the friendlies against Argentina and England, are preparing him for life working for the FIGC.
Buffon is now expected to take up a role within the new set-up at Coverciano and will work on the coaching staff of whoever is appointed as the new head-coach.
The pink journal understands that the only decision that now needs to be made, is whether he will be play a technical or representative role within the organisation.
It’s also believed that Andrea Pirlo will also be drafted in to the new set-up and that Buffon’s farewell game for the Azzurri, will be the one against Holland in Turin, on June 4.
