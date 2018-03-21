Gianluigi Buffon will retire at the end of the current season.

It now seems certain that Italian goalkeeping legendwill retire at the end of the current season. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 40-year-old has had time to reflect and assess his future and that his call-up to the Italian national team for the friendlies against Argentina and England, are preparing him for life working for the FIGC.

Buffon is now expected to take up a role within the new set-up at Coverciano and will work on the coaching staff of whoever is appointed as the new head-coach.



The pink journal understands that the only decision that now needs to be made, is whether he will be play a technical or representative role within the organisation.



It’s also believed that Andrea Pirlo will also be drafted in to the new set-up and that Buffon’s farewell game for the Azzurri, will be the one against Holland in Turin, on June 4.