Buffon and Allegri slam Juventus fans after AC Milan win

Gigi Buffon and Massimiliano Allegri hit out at Juventus fans after the bianconeri’ 3-1 win over AC Milan yesterday night. The supporters of the Old Lady booed a few Juve players when the result of the game was 1-1 with Sami Khedira who was one of the most criticised players during the game.



The German, however, went on to provide an assist for Cuadrado’s winner and netted a goal himself before the final whistle.



Talking to media at the end of the game, Buffon said: “It’s unfair and I hope it’s not going to happen again. If I was a Juve fans in the stands I’d boo nobody of these lads because we are doing something extraordinary. If we struggle, they must support us, we need to feel them close to us. What we are doing is extraordinary, we are the table leaders, we are in the Coppa Italia final and we will play the quarter finals against Real.”







Talking during the post-match press conference, Allegri added: “Our fans have always supported us. The season is very long. I believe they’ve had fun during these last four years, in Italy and in Europe. Then there are the opponents and Juventus always respect every opponent, that’s one of our main qualities. Fans must be an added value for us because it’s not easy to be in the position we are now. When we struggle, and it will happen, the lads will need the support of their fans.”

