Buffon comments on Ronaldo ahead of Real Madrid vs Juventus clash
31 March at 06:55Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking ahead of his sides crucial Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.
During his career Buffon has won everything ranging from the world cup and Serie A and has come to be regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of all-time.
Two major trophies which however have eluded him are the Champions League and Euro’s.
He was however a losing finalist in the Champions League with Juventus in 2002-03, 2014-15 and 2016-17.
If Buffon (40) wants to win the Champions League this season, he will have to contain Ronaldo.
‘He is lethal, everything he does is at 100 percent and in front of the goal he is an assassin,’ Buffon said during a Facebook stream.
‘Over time he has learned how to improve himself as an athlete. As a player, he spends less energy with respect to what he did previously.
‘I admire him a lot because he is a pragmatic person, lucid in everything he does and what he says.
‘I think that in recent years he has shown that he is very intelligent because he has changed his way of playing”
