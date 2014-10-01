Buffon confirms he will retire at the end of the season

Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon talked to Der Spiegel about his career which is about to end. The former Italy goalkeeper will hang his boots at the end of the season and that’s what he has confirmed to the German paper.



“I feel like a soldier that is serving Juventus and this country. I will forever be at their disposal after the end of my career because I will probably retire at the end of the season. I’m 40 and I must leave space for the others. I could stop the growth of other players and I don’t want that but if somebody would ever need a goalkeeper I’d be ready to respond even if I were 80.”



“I am sorry for the World Cup, it will be my biggest regret. It could have been the perfect competition to end my career but the reason why I am angry is the fact that I won’t be allowed to play with some of my best teammates and friends like Barzagli and De Rossi. Neither this disappointment nor the Champions League final in Cardiff change something about my career, I am happy of what I have done.”



“The first month at Juventus have been amazing. I arrived here in 2001 from Parma and at the beginning I felt like I was living in a different world. Everybody is so professional here, at the end of the day everybody improves.”



“Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he is excellent with the ball at his feet. I’ve been repeating that he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

