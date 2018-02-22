As part of his press-conference before tomorrow night’s Champions League clash with Spurs, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was asked about his plans in the summer and whether he will consider prolonging his career.



“I don’t have any more reflecting to do,” he declared, “these have already been made. I have to meet with the President to define the details but I think we both have the same idea.



“Now is not the time to talk about it, the ideas are safe and as I have already stated, I do not want to unsettle the coach.”



After last weekend’s tragic event in Italy which saw the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, Buffon explained that; “The best way to remember is to ensure that our sportsman are not forgotten and we can honour their memory by continuing to do well.”