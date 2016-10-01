Gigi Buffon is being advised from all

Whether it’s directors, players or simply Juventus fans, the consensus is that many want the legendary 39-year-old (he turns 40 later this month) to carry on, at least for another season.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, the Italian legend is set to make a decision soon, but only after meeting with Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli.

Though the goalkeeper had long announced that he would retire after the 2018 World Cup, Italy are now set to miss the competition, and one can’t forget the Champions League element in all of this. Buffon has lost all three of the finals he has played in with the Bianconeri.

Juventus’ plans are on hold for the moment, but they do have Wojciech Szczesny were the 39-year-old to retire. The real issue at the moment is to hire a second goalkeeper if Buffon retires. Andrea Pinsoglio would still be the No.3, but one of Antonio Mirante, Federico Marchetti and Emil Audero are being considered.