Italy and Juventus captain Gigi Buffon talked to South American media after the azzurri’s 2-0 defeat at hands of Argentina yesterday night.The 40-year-old believes his side did not deserve to lose against the Albiceleste: “We could have drawn the game,Argentina are a very good side, they have amazing players up front and they are also solid at the back. They are the favourites to win the World Cup together with Brazil.”With all the International media talking about Paulo Dybala’s possible World Cup snub, Buffon said: “Higuain is a great champion, his return in the Argentina squad is so much deserved.”Buffon was the best player on the pitch for Italy yesterday night but could not manage to avoid Argentina’s goals scored by Lanzini and Banega.