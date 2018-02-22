Buffon: ‘Dybala will play the World Cup’
24 March at 15:40Italy and Juventus captain Gigi Buffon talked to South American media after the azzurri’s 2-0 defeat at hands of Argentina yesterday night.
The 40-year-old believes his side did not deserve to lose against the Albiceleste: “We could have drawn the game, it’s not an easy moment for Italy, we are trying to rebuild after the World Cup elimination. Argentina are a very good side, they have amazing players up front and they are also solid at the back. They are the favourites to win the World Cup together with Brazil.”
With all the International media talking about Paulo Dybala’s possible World Cup snub, Buffon said: “We are happy to have Paulo at Juve. He is an amazing player and he will surely play the World Cup. Higuain is a great champion, his return in the Argentina squad is so much deserved.”
Buffon was the best player on the pitch for Italy yesterday night but could not manage to avoid Argentina’s goals scored by Lanzini and Banega.
