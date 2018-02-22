Buffon ends International career?

Juve and Italy star Gigi Buffon is said to have put an end to his International career. According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport the Italian has decided that the friendly game played against Argentina on Friday will be his last match as Italy’s goalkeeper.



The 40-year-old has been criticized for allowing Ever Banega’s opener on Friday night and criticisms have reportedly convinced the legendary goalkeeper not to play for his national team again, focusing mainly on his career at Juventus.



His contract with the Old Lady expires at the end of the season and Buffon is expected to end his playing career at the end of the current campaign.



The 40-year-old has recently claimed that he has yet to make a final decision about his future but the latest reports in Italy claim this will be his last season as a professional footballer. The player will announce his decision in the coming weeks.

