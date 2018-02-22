"The National team didn't have enough strength to achieve a dream for those rooting for us. Our children, this upcoming summer, will not be able to experience the World Cup to the maximum of both sensation and emotions, as it lacks someone who represents their dreams," Buffone explained.

Sweden managed to knock out Italy in the play-off round, having won the first leg to then defend themselves at the San Siro, drawing 0-0 in front of a hopeful Italian crowd. Buffon, who looks set to retire at the end of the season, missed his last chance of winning another World Cup gold but ensures that Italy will be more convinced than ever.

"We will build from this experience, more convinced than before and more aware of the importance of dreams. 2006 was a representation of a dream of sixty million individuals."