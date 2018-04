Gigi Buffon has released an interview with As on the eve of the quarter final clash against Real Madrid : “It’s better for us to have won the game against AC Milan. They are a great team and Gattuso is doing really well.Our target is to remain in race until the last minute of the return leg.”“We had lot of self confidence when we arrived in Cardiff, maybe too much. That could be the biggest mistake we did that night. However,.”“I’d play the Cardiff final again, I said that already. We would not end the game with a worse result. We must create them troubles, our manager always thinks about it. I thoughtWe are not the favourites against Real Madrid, we have chance to qualify because we have ambition and some top players but only the best team will go through.”