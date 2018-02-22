Buffon explains Juventus’ biggest mistake in 2017 Champions League final against Real
02 April at 11:00Gigi Buffon has released an interview with As on the eve of the quarter final clash against Real Madrid: “It’s better for us to have won the game against AC Milan. They are a great team and Gattuso is doing really well. We showed we still want to win trophies. Real Madrid are the best team in the world and the Champions League final lost last year still burns. Our target is to remain in race until the last minute of the return leg.”
“We had lot of self confidence when we arrived in Cardiff, maybe too much. That could be the biggest mistake we did that night. However, Real Madrdi deserved to win, I hope Juve will found the tools to balance the game this time.”
“I’d play the Cardiff final again, I said that already. We would not end the game with a worse result. We must create them troubles, our manager always thinks about it. I thought Real Madrid was easier to face in a single game but in 180 minutes we’ve beaten Barcelona and Real Madrid and in 90 minutes we’ve lost against both. We are not the favourites against Real Madrid, we have chance to qualify because we have ambition and some top players but only the best team will go through.”
