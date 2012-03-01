Napoli and Inter target Mattia Perin sustained a left knee strain today.

Only eight minutes into Genoa’s defeat to Roma today, the talented Italian shotstopper came off, and was later seen in tears on the bench.

He is set to sustain further examination in the coming days, with fears being that he has actually torn his ACL.

This would be a mere nine months from when he torn his right ACL, an injury that kept him out for over five months, including the start of this season.

Genoa are likely to turn to second goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna.

This is very bad news for the promising shotstopper.

Coach Ivan Juric is quoted as saying that he’s “very displease for Mattia, I hope it isn’t as serious as it appears. It would be really devastating, but I’m really sorry at a human level”.