Buffon hints he may not retire at the end of the season

Juve goalkeeper Gigi Buffon talked to Repubblica and announced that this may not be his last season as a footballer.



“I’ll soon meet president Agnelli and I’ll talk to him about what to do. I love this club and I want to know what they want from me. I want to be an important for this club and I need to understand how. I’d like to continue my career but I have to find a solution with the club. I want to build something with them, something shared. I don’t want to be a problem for Juventus and my teammates. I wouldn’t accept to play for any other club: Juve or nothing.”



“I’ve done some good games this season, some other were not so good. And I also made two mistakes against Atalanta and Spain. Fifa awarded me as the best goalkeeper of 2017. I feel like I was six or seven years younger.”



“I don’t know what I will do after retirement. I talked to Lippi a few days ago and he told me to take a sabbatical. I don’t know if that’s what I really want. I like pressure but I’ve become humble during my career. I am trying to handle my fears, I’ll get back to work, that’s all.”



“What I don’t want to do is to coach a club. I’ve played for 28 years and for 28 years my life has been organized by somebody else. I have a partner and three amazing sons. I want some free time, I’d like to be bored sometimes. Coaching a national team may be different.”

