Buffon hits back at criticism over national team return

Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon has reacted to criticisms for his return to Italy national team. The 40-year-old bid his farewell after the azzurri elimination from the World Cup play-offs in November but interim Italy coach Gigi Di Biagio has decided to give him a call-up for the next two friendlies against Argentina and England.



“I am a coherent and responsible person”, Buffon said.



“That’s enough to explain my presence here. I’ve always been able to unite this squad and I’d like people to see my presence here under this point of view. Many youths will thrive, some of them are ready and will have their chance to shine. I am here for Astori as well, it’s another reason why I wanted to be here.”



Buffon is expected to retire at the end of the season although reports in Italy claim the legendary goalkeeper wants to extend his Juventus stay for two more years.

