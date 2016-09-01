Buffon: ‘I promised I would have retired if I had conceded no goals against Barcelona’

Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon talked to Sky Sport the day after the bianconeri 2-2 draw against Atalanta. The Italian shot-stopper shocked Juve fans claiming that he had promised he would have retired if he hadn’t concede any goal against Barcelona.



“Not conceding any goal against Barcelona was a huge pleasure. It’s not only thank to me but it’s an important achievement for every player of Juventus. I can reveal what I told my teammates before the Champions League games against Barcelona. I promised I would have retired if I hadn’t concede any goal against them. After the games I told the same to Juventus’ president but he replied that sometimes in life we can say stupid things. He has more experience than me so I can only thank him."



​Juve fans can breathe a sigh of relief, Gigi will carry on playing for Juve for one more year at least as he’s expected to retire after the 2018 World Cup.

