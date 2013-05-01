Buffon is the ‘Messi or Ronaldo of goalkeeping’, deserves Ballon d’Or
27 January at 18:40Following Gigi Buffon’s hint that he may return to play another season, Goal.com spoke to a number of his understudies at Juventus over the years.
Gigi is an exceptional man,” said Alex Mannenger, who played behind Buffon from 2008-2012.
"When I arrived at Juventus, he gave me a great welcome and that created a special relationship right from the start. We are still in contact today and we talk often. My four years in Turin was an experience of an extraordinary level thanks to Gigi.”
"As a goalkeeper, it's pointless to add anything else. He was a truly world-class player, the role model for anyone that wants to become a goalkeeper. In short, he is the absolute reference point.”
“I remember that, as an opponent, I used to examine him from afar. I followed his moves and I admired him. Then, arriving at Juventus, I had the good fortune to observe him day after day in training and that helped me understand his greatness even more."
Buffon’s backup after Juventus was relegated to Serie B as a result of the Calciopoli scandal, Emanuele Belardi also had strong words of praise for Buffon. “Someone like Gigi deserved the Ballon d’Or," he argues. "He's the greatest goalkeeper of all time. He's the Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo of the posts; a true world-class player."
Go to comments