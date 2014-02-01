Buffon: 'Juve, I will probably retire but...'

Gigi Buffon is viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the game as he will likely retire from football at the end of the season. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the German news site Der Spiegel :



" 2018 World Cup? I will always regret this result for the rest of my life. We had to do better, the kids now won't be able to see Italy play in the 2018 World Cup, it's a shame. I feel like I am a soldier and I am at my club and country's disposal. Retirement? I will more than likely retire at the end of the season but I will always be at Juve and the Italian national team's disposal. Neuer? Manuel is a great goalkeeper one of the best out there. He also has great feet and he has an incredible style. His reflexes are always very quick as he has it all...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)