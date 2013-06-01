Buffon: ‘Mbappe the next Henry'

Gigi Buffon’s Juventus will face Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals with the Old Lady that will have to keep a close eye on the Monegasques’ star striker Kylian Mbappé, one of the brightest stars in Europe. The Frenchman has been tipped to become the next Henry and Buffon confirmed to Uefa.com that he believes Mbappé can pick up the baton of the former Arsenal striker.



“Mbappé can be the next Henry, they are very similar”, Buffon said.



“He has pace, he’s smart and graceful. He scores so many goals despite his age. It’s not easy to have cold blood in front of goal when you are 18. Mbappé scores very frequently, he is so consistent and that’s unusual for such a young striker.”



“Our bigger European experience could make the difference in the Champions League semi-finals but their enthusiasm could also have some sort of impact in the game.”

