Italy national team captain Gianluigi Buffon spoke to the media on the eve of the challenge with Spain, a match worth qualification into the World Cup in Russia in 2018. The European giants are currently tied for first place going into the match, both sitting on 16 points atop group G. Gigi took a moment to discuss the match during the pre game press conference.

"As with all the teams who know how to do their job well, the model and form is important, to have balance and the compactness in two phases, both attack and defense. We have worked hard this week to try to exploit Ventura's tactics, we hope tomorrow to find that unscrupulous attitude and courage to have a great performance."

Italy play Spain on Saturday, then turn around to play Israel on Tuesday. The final qualification games against Macedonia and Albania are scheduled for early October.