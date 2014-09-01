ON BARCA - Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon spoke to Sky Sport 24 after the defeat to Barcelona. Here are some of the thoughts of the Italy legend. "We have seen the highlights of the game today, we have analyzed them from a technical and tactical point of view. There is room for improvement, but I think it was too much after how we did in the first half. We need to maintain a certain compactness between the lines, a certain density and a bit of ferocity. In the second half we were stretched because we wanted to recover the result… We have to play with a kind of confidence and serenity, which we had lost after their advantage, and on this we must surely improve.”

ON DYBALA - "I had ranked Dybala among the top five in the world last year, and at some moments he would even be in the top three. I confirm this opinion about him, beyond the fact that one can do a little better or worse in a single match, especially considering that in Barcelona, Juventus has not shone and has not allowed him to have his best performance. With the continuity of performances he has shown in this year and a half, I believe that he is well worth the attention. As I played with and against so many great players, I can say that Paulo is in the circle with the great champions."