DECLARATIONS AGAINST VAR - "What do I think of the Var? I do not like it, it is making problems and it is misused. I started from the assumption that it would free the referee, even in order to be able to seriously assess the skill of a match official that the decision-making must be taken on the basis of on-field perceptions. In my opinion, it is becoming a mise of the Var, it’s wrong. It was said that it had to be used sparingly, fair and useful...Among other things, in this way we will never know the true value of an official. If we were all serene and accepted mistakes, we could all live with humanity with all results. Do I think the Var is useless? It is a tool that, sparingly, can deliver great results and make the good of football. But as it is, I do not like it, it's ugly."