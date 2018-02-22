Buffon pays fitting tribute to Astori

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has taken to his Instagram account to pay tribute to Davide Astori, who was found dead in a hotel room in Udine earlier this morning.



Buffon, who represented Italy alongside the deceased Fiorentina captain, expressed his great sadness at the death of his former colleague and reserved special words of condolence for Astori’s daughter, Vittoria.



Meanwhile, all seven of today’s Serie A matches have been postponed by the FIGC who rightly decided to grant the Italian football community time to mourn the passing of one of the game’s true professionals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf5tRh2H131/

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)