Buffon ranks Kane among the all-time greats
30 December at 18:20Fans and pundits alike have been speechless when it’s come to describing the play of Harry Kane this year. With 56 goals in 2017, the Englishman has guaranteed his place on the list of Europe’s most dangerous strikers.
One person who hasn’t had to struggle to find words to describe him is Gianluigi Buffon. The Juventus keeper will face Kane in the first round of the Champions League knockout stages, and appears mentally prepared to do so.
“Harry is now one of the best strikers in Europe – there is no question about that,” said Buffon. “As a player, you can always work on parts of your game and try to improve – but there are some things you can’t teach.
“That natural goalscoring instinct is for me a talent that you are born with. I have seen over the years with Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Inzaghi, Batistuta, they have that natural instinct that can really make goalkeepers suffer – and it’s clear Kane also has that.
“Always in my career I have wanted to test myself against the best – and now Harry Kane is one of the best. I have always had the attitude that I don’t fear the best – I respect them – and I always want to play against them.”
