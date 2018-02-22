Buffon reveals difference between Messi and Ronaldo
22 March at 21:47While speaking from the Etihad Stadium on the eve of the Italian national teams friendly international against Argentina, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon spoke about the differences between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
For many years, there have been endless debates over who is better between Messi and Ronaldo. As someone who has faced both football maestros, Buffon’s opinion is one which should be taken seriously.
While discussing the two players who are widely to be considered the best attackers of the generation, the 2006 world cup winner Buffon said: “ The Argentina international is the more complete player and has a technique which brings him closer to an attacking midfielder than a striker. Ronaldo is a penalty area frequenter and has learned how to manage himself better. Though he has less charisma on the field, he puts the ball in the back of the net as soon as it arrives to him in the area”.
