Buffon reveals the secret of Juventus’ defence

Juventus’ goalkeeper Gigi Buffon has released an interview with the official website of Uefa to talk about the end of the current campaign which sees Juve as the only European team that can still win the treble.



“We’ve only conceded two goals during this Champions League campaign but I still think we could have done more. Defenders can’t only be praised for this result. The work of everybody is so important, including midfielders and strikers. When a team is so well balanced, everybody deserves the credit.”



“The art of defending is so underrated. Juventus have never done ‘catenaccio’ not even against Barcelona. We played our game, we defended when we had to and we attacked in the right moments. Single players are of course very important but the empathy of this squad is something special.”



“We've known each other for very long time, we respect each other and we make lot of jokes. If I enter the dressing room and I see Barzagli tired I tell him: ‘Barza, you are done, it’s time to retire mate’. I think it’s a way to stimulate each other, to keep ourselves alive but you can only do it if there is respect on the other side.”

