Buffon reveals which player he faced who was as strong as Messi and CR7
09 May at 12:35Gianluigi Buffon spoke to the media ahead of tonight’s Coppa Italia final between Juventus and AC Milan in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. Naturally, given how likely it is that he will retire at the end of the season, he was asked to reflect on the best player she has faced during his long and illustrious career. Here is what he had to say:
“Future? There is nothing to add just yet. There will be news in a few days after I meet with the president. Donnarumma? Gigi will be the Italian national team goalkeeper. I think that the school of Italian goalkeepers is still very reliable. I do not want to say who is the best for fear of influencing people’s choices.
“I have played against so many champions that I could make a very long list. The three best were Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo. There are many others, some of which I have probably forgotten.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
