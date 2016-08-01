Buffon’s agent forgets Donnarumma: this is the best goalkeeper in Serie A
11 December at 18:50Gianluigi Buffon’s agent Silvano Martina talked to Radio Incontro Olympia on Monday afternoon revealing who is the best goalkeeper in Serie A in his opinion. The words of the representatives of Buffon have left many surprised: “I think [Lazio goalkeeper] Strakosha is doing something extraordinary this season. Right now he is the best goalkeeper in Serie A.”
Martina did not mention Gigio Donnarumma who is regarded as the heir of Gigi Buffon who will end his career at the end of the season.
“He is confirming what he did last season, Lazio won’t have problems with goalkeepers for many many years. Another goalkeeper that I like is Marchetti. Vargic and Guerrieri? I don’t know them well enough to say something on them. Marchetti was unlucky with injuries he has been struggling during his career and could not play with any consistency at all. It’s better for him not to train with the Lazio senior team but I’d sign him because he is a true goalkeeper.”
