Buffon's agent to CM: 'Genoa? No he will retire with Juve when he feels like it...'

Gigi Buffon's future has been a hot topic of late as his agent Silvano Martina spoke exclusively to Calciomercato.com earlier today. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Genoa? No, Buffon said it himself, when he decides to retire, it will be with a Juve jersey on. Perin? Yes well I think Mattia and Gigio Donnarumma are the likeliest candidates to replace Buffon when he retires. With the national team, I think Donnarumma might have a slight advantage since people talk about him often and he does play for a big club like AC Milan. Even so, I think Perin will get a chance too since he is very good. After these two keepers, Meret is another player who has been showing good things. There are many solid young Italian keepers out there so under this aspect, the national side is well covered. Genoa with Ballardini? Well I think that Genoa are now playing much better under Ballardini, they are hard to beat. I don't think they will have too much trouble to stay up in the Serie A. Criscito? I think his return to Genoa is a great news. He can still offer a lot and I am sure he will do very well indeed....".