Buffon's 'agreement' with Juventus revealed

Gigi Buffon’s illustrious career may be in its final stages, but it looks as if his next adventure will also be in the world of football.



According to Tuttosport, Buffon already has an agreement with President Agnelli for his future. He will take a managerial role either in Juventus or in FIGC.



That Buffon could take on a leadership role after his playing career draws to a close comes as no surprise. The legendary goalkeeper has been worth far more than solely his ability between the sticks. For years he has guided the dressing rooms of both Juventus and the Italian national team with charisma and authority, and his personality would be a huge asset at the managerial level.

