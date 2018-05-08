Buffon set to play first Coppa Italia final with Juve
09 May at 13:10Goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon is set to play his first Coppa Italia final with Juventus, when the Old Lady lock horns with AC Milan on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old veteran signed from Juventus way back in 2001 from Parma for a fee in the region of 32 million pounds. Since then, he has been a regular and has become one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world. Not just that, the Italian has become a legendary figure for club and country. This season,Buffon has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the bianconeri.
Per Corriere dello Sport, Buffon is set to start his first ever Coppa Italia game on Wednesday, when Massimiliano Allegri's men meet the rossoneri .
This will be Buffon's first Coppa Italia final for Juventus and Allegri will go hunting for his fourth consecutive trophy in just as many seasons for the club. As far Rino Gattuso goes, this could be the very first trophy that he ever wins for the rossoneri.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
