Buffon: 'We improved a lot. I would not want to face Leicester...'

Juventus beat Porto tonight by a 1-0 score (3-0 aggregate) as they progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions league. Gigi Buffon was happy as he spoke to Premium Sport after the game, here is what he had to say on the game and other Juve topics: " Even if we had gotten a solid result in Portugal and that we were up a man in this game, you still have to remain super concentrated because teams of this caliber can always make you pay in the end. We have improved a lot and we know that we belong here. We have now made it here 10 straight times and we know that we can eventually go all the way. Teams you would like to avoid? I would want to avoid Leicester City, they are a strong team who have nothing to lose and they can be a difficult match-up too .... ".



This last statement was probably made with a bit of irony in it but it shows you also that Buffon repects Leicester a lot.