Buffon tells Donnarumma to join Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Gigi Buffon has released a long interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about his life and the remainder of his career.



“Nobody wants to hang his boots but I am happy because I am facing this in the right way. It’s a crucial part of my life and I am not worried. I know the dynamics of football and I could tell you that in 20 years I will be as fit as I am now. The president of Juventus is extraordinary he tells me that I am the one who decides when to retire.”



“Juventus have changed my life. It’s a special club and a unique one in Europe. Not everybody is fit to be a Juventus player because it’s a hard task but it makes became you stronger. This club is balanced and very organized. Probably is more fun to play somewhere else but you don’t win as much.”



“I’d play the Cardiff final again. We were not compact in the second half and we have thought that we could have beaten them playing at their same level. An experienced team must understand that every opponent can be beaten somehow but when the quality of your opponents raises then one must be very careful.”



“Donnarumma? I’d tell him to join Juve because he’d make no mistake. Truth is, I can’t give him any advice because I am not living his situation, I don’t know how strong his connection with AC Milan is. What makes the difference is what you have in your soul.”

