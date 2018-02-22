Buffon tells fans ‘Juve made mistakes’
26 April at 09:40Today’s edition of La Stampa and Il Corriere della Sera report part of the conversation between Gigi Buffon and Juventus fans who went to Vinovo yesterday. Some of them did support the team, some others hit out at the players urging the bianconeri footballers to show more personality on the pitch. That’s what the chat “Tirate fuori I coglioni” refers to.
“It’s important for us to have you here”, Buffon reportedly told Juventus fans who gathered around him to talk about the team’s current situation.
“You were right to come here, if we are stuck in this situation it’s because we did something wrong. We want you to be proud of us, until the end.”
“We didn’t stop to greet you against Napoli because we were too angry, we went to talk with our opponents because it is our habit to it, either we win or lose. We didn’t stop close to the ‘Curva’ because we were very disappointed and we didn’t realize.”
Go to comments