Buffon to return to Juve XI for Chievo clash
25 January at 21:20Gianluigi Buffon will make return to Juventus starting XI in the week-end, when the Old Lady faces Chievo away. The Italy legend has remained on the sidelines for the last month and a half due to a calf injury.
According to Tuttosport, however, his recovery is now complete and Buffon is ready to start against Chievo on Saturday night.
Buffon, who will turn 40 this coming Sunday, returned to Juventus training a couple of days ago and is now ready to make return to Juventus starting XI.
It’s fair to say former Arsenal keeper Szczesny did replace the Italian pretty well in the last month and a half having only conceded one goal in nine games.
Mattia De Sciglio is also going to start against Chievo with Lichtsteiner sent to bench. Given Matuidi’s injury, Stefano Sturaro may start in the middle of the park alongside Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic.
Higuain, Douglas Costa and Mario Mandzukic are expected to start up front.
