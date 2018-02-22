Buffon was nearly in tears after the game as he compares Ronaldo to Pelé and Maradona

It was a big game for Juve as they fell short. In the end, Zidane's Real Madrid came away with a huge 0-3 win in Turin as they have a foot into the next round of the competition. Gigi Buffon never won the UCL trophy as he won't probably do so this year either after today's result. The Italian legend was nearly in tears after the game as he spoke to Mediaset, here is what he had to say :



"Cristiano Ronaldo? He has always been an incredible player. He and Messi are re-writing the history books as they are incredible for Real Madrid and Barcelona. Best ever? Both Cristiano and Leo are close to Pelé and Maradona levels. Juve? When you face players like this, it adds some additional pressure. There is a reason why they have scored 500 goals or so in 10 years. We are upset about this result since we probably won't be going to the next phase in the competition which is too bad. At the same time, when you face squads that are this strong, you also have to give them credit too...".