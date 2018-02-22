Buffon writes emotional message to Juventus teammate

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has gifted his signed No.1 jersey to club teammate Miralem Pjanic, which includes a message and a signature, the Bosnian midfielder has revealed via his Instagram story on 2 May.



"Hello Bosnia. It was nice to meet you and share beautiful emotions! You were a great surprise,” the message read.



The former AS Roma midfielder ‘s story had a captaion which read, “Thank you #1, @gianluigibuffon.”



The Italian goalkeeper has not made a formal announcement or held a press conference in order to announce his decision to retire from professional football after the end of the 2017-18 season. However, it is believed the 40-year-old could be in his final season as a player.



All indications suggest that Buffon, the World Cup winner in 2006, is likely to hang his gloves later in the summer. Pjanic would have been lucky to have collected a memorabilia and the goalkeeper’s signature, much in advance.