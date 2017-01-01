Bundesliga club cancel winger’s contract over terrorism financing accusation
26 January at 16:20Bundesliga club Darmstadt have fired their winger Anis Ben-Hatira as the Tunisian footballer is suspected of being a financier of an Islamic terror group. Ben Hatira is a former U-21 Germany International who won the U-21 European Championship in 2009. Despite playing with Germany youth teams, the winger has chosen to play for senior Tunisia national team.
Be-Hatira is suspected of financing Ansaar International e.V., a Salafi terror group that is mainly active in Ghana.
The President of Darmstadt Rudiger Fritsch has told German paper Bild that the player is not part of the team anymore.
“We’ve analysed the situation and we’ve understood that it is not possible to continue our collaboration anymore”, the club’s #1 has told the German paper.
The player has commented the club’s decision through his official Facebook page: “There are people who can take certain responsibilities and proudly watch themselves in the mirror. Thanks God, I’m among those people.”
