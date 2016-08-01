Bundesliga clubs pounce on unhappy Inter striker

Inter are willing to offload their unhappy striker Stevan Jovetic who is not on good terms with a big slice of the team’s dressing room. Inter made his move permanent for € 14 million a few months ago but have never really believed that the Montenegro International has a long-time future at the club.



The Serie A giants, however, do not want to sell Jovetic to an Italian competitor unless they pay € 15 million to sign the former Manchester City star.



Some German clubs could offer Jovetic an escape route. Calciomercato.com is trying to identify which Bundesliga clubs are interested in welcoming the services of the Montenegro International but our sources claim that Jovetic could move in Germany in January as Inter are open to sell the player on loan next month, provided that Jovetic joins a foreign club.



Inter have also tried to set up a player-swap deal with Fiorentina to sign Milan Badelj, but La Viola only want to sell the Croatian playmaker for a cash offer.

