Naby Keita. According to The Mirror , Liverpool will miss out on one of their main summer targets, RB Leipzig midfielder

The 22-year-old, who has a market-value in excess of £25 million, has been outstanding this season for the Bundesliga new boys and according to the journal; it’s another German club that will win the race to sign him in the summer, with Bayern Munich currently in pole-position.



The reigning champions are looking to replace Xabi Alonso at the end of the season after the Spaniard announced his retirement earlier this week. Bayern chiefs are also in the hunt for Hoffenheim’s Sebastian Rudy but Keita is still the man at the top of the wish-list.



The player is owned by Arena11 Sports, the same company who represent Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and because of these links, it was believed that the Premier League side were in the box seat. However, with Real Madrid also expressing their interest, it seems Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will find it difficult to bring the Guinea international to Anfield.