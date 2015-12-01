Bundesliga starlets prefers Barça move over Real as he doesn’t want to play with CR7
14 May at 10:34Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have several common transfer targets. From Theo Hernandez to Paulo Dybala, there are many big names the blaugrana and the Merengues will battle it out for next season.
Borussia Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele is another player that is wanted both in Barcelona and in Madrid but according to reports in Spain the Frenchman has already decided which one of these two clubs he’s like to join in the summer.
Don Balon claims Barcelona are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old as the promising winger does not want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and has made crystal clear that he does not see his future at the Bernabeu.
Reports in Germany confirm Barcelona are interested in signing the player, so much so there have already been contacts between the player’s entourage and the Cam Nou hierarchy.
It is believed that the transfer of Dembele would cost potential suitors more than € 30 million. The Frenchman has 9 goals and 20 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
