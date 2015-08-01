Javier Hernandez is set for a lucrative move to the MLS to play for new franchise Los Angeles FC.

This morning's Sun newspaper quotes ESPN who claim that Bayer Leverkusen strikeris set for a lucrative move to the MLS to play for new franchise Los Angeles FC.

La MLS le ofrecería a Javier Hernandez $15 millones por año para que juegue en el LAFC pic.twitter.com/0YdZDSmsxR — Jorge Ramos & Banda (@ESPN_JorgeRamos) February 10, 2017 The portal tweeted a mocked up photograph of the 28-year-old Mexican international wearing a club shirt stating that he was about to earn the equivalent of £12 million a season to head stateside. The player known as “Chicarito”, has failed to score for his current club in the last three months and Leverkusen are believed to be ready to listen to offers of around £21.5 million for their frontman.

Hernandez recently declared that he was happy with life in Germany explaining that; “"I like playing in the Champions League, and luckily Bayer have been involved in the last few years. We hope we can achieve that goal again in the second half of the season.”



Despite these comments, a chance to head closer to home and to earn a big-money salary may yet prove decisive in where he continues his playing career.