Bundesliga superstar hints at Man Utd and Barcelona snub
29 July at 22:27Both Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to strengthen their attacking departments thorough the signings of one new attacking winger.
The Red Devils are being heavily linked with signing Croatia and Inter star Ivan Perisic who, however, is set to stay at the San Siro after that the nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti has blocked his move to the Old Trafford.
The Italian tactician confirmed a few days ago that the Croatian star is going nowhere this summer.
Barcelona will also be looking for a new winger after that Neymar has joined Psg.
The Brazilian is reportedly in advanced talks with Psg and sources close to the player told RMC yesterday that a deal should be finalized between Monday and Tuesday.
Both European giants are reported to have set sights on Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele who managed 10 goals and 21 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last term.
Talking to German paper Bild, the France International has claimed that he is not planning to leave his club in the summer and that he is happy to stay in Germany at the moment.
“I don’t care about transfer speculations. I am happy at Borussia Dortmund and I want to win the Champions League with this club.”
