Buriani: 'Verratti was a Milan player'

Ruben Buriani (ex Milan player and director) spoke about a few interesting transfer rumors in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, here is what he had to say on the matter: "I never wanted to coach, I preferred being a director. I started off at Milan, as directors like Galliani and Braida were really amazing. I went to Salerno and I insisted for Milan to take Rino Gattuso. At first he struggled and Galliani told me that I made a mistake but then with time, look at how Gattuso became important for the rossoneri club. Verratti? I don't understand what happened. I first saw him in a Pescara-Milan youth squad game and we realized that he had a lot of potential. I spoke with Milan and they decided to buy him. Milan then found a financial agreement with Pescara as the player was scheduled to arrive for his medicals but then something happened and a deal collapsed. To this day, I still don't know what happened. This was a huge mistake since Verratti has become one of the best young midfielders in the world ".



Milan are set to take on Genoa later on today as they will be looking to bounce back from last week's loss to Juventus.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)