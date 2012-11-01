Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: player ratings

The Gunners were dominant at the Turf Moor, and they were rewarded for their efforts on the road.



Arsenal came away with a 1-0 win against Burnley on Sunday, after Alexis Sanchez buried a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time.



The decision came in the 91st minute when Clarets defender James Tarkowski shoved Aaron Ramsey to ground inside his own area.



Wenger and his side were furious in the 67th minute when Robbie Brady went to ground inside the penalty area, and appeared to clip Hector Bellerin as he tried to turn in towards goal.



Referee Lee Mason opted to play on though, despite Brady clearly missing out on the ball and taking out both of the Spaniard's legs just yards from goal.



Burnley keeper Nick Pope made a difficult save on Alexandre Lacazette in the second half, which came as the Gunners' lone shot on target.



Both sides had their chances early on, but it was the hosts that nearly nabbed the lead inside the opening 15 minutes when Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the right post.



Arsenal started to take control of the game heading into halftime, with Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac each coming close, but neither side could break the deadlock to that point.



The Gunners will be back in action on Wednesday when Huddersfield Town travels to the Emirates Stadium, while the Clarets face Bournemouth the same day.



Arsenal player ratings (1-10)





Cech: 6 -- Wasn't tested often, but made a big stop in the 58th minute to keep Gudmundsson off the scoreboard.



Koscielny: 6 -- Put himself in some good positions and provided good service throughout the game.

Mustafi: 5 -- His name wasn't mentioned a lot during the match, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.



Monreal: 6 -- Defended well at times.



Bellerin: 6 -- A threat down the wing throughout the match. Surely will be furious to not have won a PK inside the final half hour.



Ramsey: 6 -- Drew the critical penalty in stoppage time to give the Gunners all three points.



Xhaka: 5 -- Kept Burnley's midfield at bay for much of the match.



Kolasinac: 5 -- Had trouble finding his spots down the wing.



Iwobi: 5 -- Solid effort in the midfield, helped Xhaka and Co. stymie the Clarets.



Sanchez: 7 -- A quiet match by the Chilean's standards, but he still made it count when it mattered the most.



Lacazette: 5 -- Put himself in some good positions, but just didn't have it in the final third. A credit to Burnley's defending.



Matt Reed