Burnley have won just one of their last 13 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D3 L9), winning 2-0 in a League Cup tie at Turf Moor in December 2008.



Arsenal have won their last six meetings in all competitions against Burnley, including the last two in the Premier League at Turf Moor by a 1-0 scoreline.



Arsenal won both Premier League meetings with the Clarets last season courtesy of 90th minute winners – only the second ever occasion of a team doing this home and away against the same opponent in the competition (after Manchester United v Manchester City in 2009-10).



Turf Moor has only seen seven goals scored in six Premier League matches this season; fewer than any other stadium in the competition.



Burnley have picked up 22 points from their 12 Premier League games so far this season – it took them 19 matches to reach this tally in 2016-17. In fact, they are only 18 points off their best Premier League points tally (40 in 2016-17) with 26 games left to play.



Arsenal have scored 24 headed goals in the Premier League since the start of last season; five more than any other side in this period.



Burnley have allowed their opponents more shots than any other side in the Premier League this season (209), but they have allowed their opponents the 3rd lowest quality of chance on average - 0.081 xG per shot faced, with historical data expecting that 8.1% of these chances would be scored on average.