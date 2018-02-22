Burnley won the reverse of this fixture on the opening weekend – their first top-flight victory over Chelsea since August 1973.



Chelsea haven’t lost both league meetings in a season against Burnley since the 1968-69 campaign.



The Clarets haven’t done the league double against the reigning top-flight champions since 1953-54, when they beat Arsenal home and away.



The Blues have scored in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Burnley; only against Wigan (16), Derby and Portsmouth (14 each) do they have a better 100% scoring record in the competition.



Burnley’s only previous Premier League game played on a Thursday was on New Year’s Day 2015, in a 3-3 draw away at Newcastle.



The Lancashire side are unbeaten in their seven previous Premier League home midweek games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning four and drawing three.



Chelsea have only lost one of their six Premier League games on a Thursday (W3 D2), with that defeat coming in their last such match (3-5 vs Tottenham, January 2015).