Burnley won this exact fixture 2-0 last season – they haven’t beaten Liverpool at home in consecutive league games since March 1967.



Liverpool suffered that defeat in August 2016 despite having 80.4% possession – the highest for a losing side in a Premier League game since 2003-04.



Burnley are unbeaten in their last four league games played on New Year’s Day (W3 D1), with these games producing a total of 19 goals (F12 A7).



Liverpool have won only one of their last seven away league games played on January 1st (D3 L3), beating Ipswich 2-1 in 1994.



The Clarets conceded three goals in their last home Premier League match against Spurs – as many as they’d conceded in their previous nine at Turf Moor this season.



Meanwhile, Liverpool have hit 27 goals away from home in the Premier League this season – their highest tally after 10 away games in a single league campaign.