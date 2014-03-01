Burnley have won one of their last 24 matches against Manchester United in all competitions (D10 L13), a 1-0 win in the Premier League in August 2009.



Robbie Blake’s strike in that 1-0 win is the only goal the Red Devils have conceded in their last nine visits to Turf Moor in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.



Burnley haven’t lost three consecutive home Premier League games since April 2010, when they lost four in a row under Brian Laws.



Only Southampton (10) are on a longer winless run in the Premier League than Burnley (6).



22 years ago today (20th Jan), Manchester United were 12 points behind league leaders Newcastle after both sides had played 23 games, before going on to win the league in May. They currently sit 12 points behind leaders Manchester City after 23 Premier League games.



The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five away Premier League games (W4 D1), scoring at least twice every time. It’s their longest run of scoring at least twice in consecutive Premier League away games since a run of six between October and December 2013.