Burnley are interested in signing Andrea Ranocchia, and have made a €6 million

Tuttosport and SportMediaset claim that the former Hull City loanee is being targeted by the Lancashire side.

Ranocchia joined the KC Stadium team in January, and played pretty well as Marco Silva’s side attempted a desperate climb out of the relegation zone - one that nearly succeeded.

Huddersfield have also been linked to Ranocchia, with West Brom known to be interested in tabling an offer (5m) earlier this summer.

A known Premier League commodity, Ranocchia’s last few years in Italy have been a collection of error-prone performances.

Inter Coach Luciano Spalletti has said that he is ready to off the 29-year-old, but only as soon as a replacement is found. That man is rumoured to be Eliaquim Mangala.

Burnley need to replace Michael Keane, who left the Turf Moor side to join Everton this summer in a high-profile move.