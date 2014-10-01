Burnley have won one of their seven Premier League matches against Spurs (D2 L4), winning 4-2 in May 2010 under Brian Laws.



Tottenham haven’t won back to back league matches at Turf Moor for 92 years, since doing so in December 1925; they won 2-0 in their last match there in April.



The Clarets have scored four goals in a home Premier League game just twice – with the first of those coming against Tottenham in May 2010.



This is the first time Tottenham are facing Burnley in a top-flight match below them in the league table since 12th April 1975 – 7th place Burnley beat 20th Spurs 3-2.



Sean Dyche’s side have lost just one of their last eight Premier League home games (W5 D2), keeping six clean sheets and conceding just twice in that run.



Burnley have earned five points thanks to goals scored in the final 10 minutes of games this season – only Manchester City have earned more (9).



After a run of six consecutive away wins, Spurs are winless in their last five Premier League games on the road, picking up just one point from a possible 15 (W0 D1 L4).



They last had a longer winless away run in April 2012 under Harry Redknapp (8 games).