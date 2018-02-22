Busquets: Roma pinned us back, Barca had no answer

Sergi Busquets has bemoaned Barcelona's Champions League elimination at the hands of Roma. 4-1 ahead after the first leg of their quarter-final tussle, the Catalans found themselves going down early to a splendid Edin Dzeko effort.



Things didn't get much better for the Blaugrana, as the experienced midfielder revealed in the post-match conference.



“They pinned us back and we didn’t know how to react," Sergi admitted, "We didn't know how to create chances, we were poorly positioned… everything was wrong.



“And in the end, they got the result and we didn’t. It’s a sad way to go out, especially after the result we had in the first leg. But [the game] went badly, Roma were superior in every way. It’s a really sad night, it’s disappointing for all of us.”



“It’s another negative experience, I would be lying if I said it could serve for something because last season we went out in a similar away, albeit in the first leg, not the second,” Busquets told reporters.



“Any [positive] words now would be empty. It’s tough. There’s nothing else to say because we are out of the Champions League and that’s not something we wanted to happen.”

